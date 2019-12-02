Despite head coaching vacancy, Noles preparing for postseason play

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Just days removed from the end of the regular season for Florida State football, everyone is now waiting to see who the Seminoles will hire to lead the program.

That decision is expected to come in the next couple of days.

And, there's still some thought it could be interim coach Odell Haggins.

So far this year, he's 2-1 as interim of his alma mater. The team has rallied around him and, at least for two weeks, got them to play a little better than we had seen in the early stages of this season.

This past Saturday, though, was a different story, as the Seminoles fell to arch-rival Florida, 40-17.

The defense looked completely outmatched and the offense fell victim to the same pitfalls as has been the case all season long. Overall, the Noles seemed to revert to bad habits.

FSU was penalized 13 times and quarterback James Blackman was sacked eight times.

After the game, Haggins was mum on what's next for him, saying his main concern is getting his team ready for a bowl game.

"Right now, I can't even talk about the head coaching job," he said Saturday. "The thing I'll talk about, the hurt for these young men, you know, coming down to the University of Florida, arch rivals, and like I say, we didn't play as well as we wanted to play. That will take care of itself."

Despite the coaching rumors flying about, Blackman said the team's focus is on preparing for the postseason.

"We don't think about it at all," he said. "We know we got a bowl game coming up. A lot of guys got a lot of things to think about, seniors have a lot of things to think about, decisions to make. So, we just gonna finish out the year strong and keep working and when that time come around, we'll deal with it when it come around."