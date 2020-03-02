Despite slip, Seminoles remain highest-ranked ACC team

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite falling one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll, the Florida State Seminoles remain the top-ranked ACC team, coming in the latest rankings at #7.

Along with the Seminoles, Louisville (#10), Duke (#12) and Virginia (#22) represent the ACC in the latest poll.

FSU split last week, notching a blowout win at home over then-#11 Louisville before falling on Saturday at Clemson, 70-69.

The Noles finish the 2019/20 regular season with a trip to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame (March 4, 9 p.m.) before closing the regular season at the Tucker Center on Saturday against Boston College at 4:30 p.m.

