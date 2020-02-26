Despite the rain, deficits remain

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Feb. 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tuesday and Wednesday were days of much-needed rainfall in the Big Bend and South Georgia. There were even a few rivers under flood warnings. This would make one think that the drought conditions are gone.

Right?

When it comes to rainfall deficits, parts of the viewing area have a long way to go. Last week’s Drought Monitor had moderate drought conditions across parts of Leon, Wakulla and Jefferson counties with a moderate drought just outside of that encompassing much of the central Big Bend.

There is a twist, though. River flood warnings were in effect Wednesday for the Apalachicola and Flint rivers. The heavy rainfall upstream in northern Georgia for much of the winter has helped to push water levels up into flood stage.

Rainfall in Tallahassee Tuesday was 2.12 inches, well above the normal for the day, with Valdosta reporting 1.11 inches. The Tuesday rainfall helped to decrease the rainfall deficit year-to-date to over 2 inches. But when 2019’s deficit of over 20 inches is factored in, there is a long way to go to get back to normal.

These type of rainy patterns are a good start to getting back to some normalcy as long as the viewing area doesn’t get it all at once.