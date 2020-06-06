Despite the rain, hundreds of protesters march to TPD

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Over a hundred protesters came together regardless of Saturday’s rain demanding justice for Tony McDade and Mychael Johnson.

On March 20th, Mychael Johnson was killed by police during an officer-involved shooting after a carjacking attempt.

On May 27th, Tony McDade was killed by police after allegedly showing pointing his weapon at police officer.

The officer-involved shooting prompted protesters to march to Tallahassee Police Headquarters.

Protesters and the Tallahassee Community Action Committee used their voices to speak out on police brutality and the recent officer-involved shootings. TCAC coordinated the efforts and attained permission to be there.

“We need to be speaking the message of black lives matter because it seems that at this time and throughout history those lives are the ones that seem to matter the least so we need to bring that matter all the way up to the top,” said protester, Alyssa McKnight.

With a caravan of cars trailing behind them, and signs in the air, the names of Tony McDade, Mychael Johson, and those who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers were being remembered.

Some protesters are demanding more transparency and the release of evidence from the police department.

“I think that we should release the tapes the camera footage for that and I think they deserve justice because black lives matter too,” said protester, Norhin Saber.

As they marched through the rain, the protesters are also demanding fundamental change to the police force.

“We are trying to change the consciousness of Americans so they fully understand the threat of police brutality, keeping the momentum up is so powerful and important because even a week longer of protests can completely change the direction and the character of the movement,” said Delilah Pierre, a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee.

The TCAC is still demanding the release of the March 20th and May 27th body camera footage, the removal of Chief Lawerence Revell, and the establishment of a civilian police accountability council.

The city of Tallahassee says the name of the officer-involved in Tony McDade’s death will be released on Monday, June 8th.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

