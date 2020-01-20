Developer responds to criticism over proposed Wakulla Co. event center

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 20, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

A quiet two-acre property off Woodville Highway could soon be home to a brand new wedding and event venue. But its quiet, rural location has some neighbors asking questions.

Fred Mohrfeld owns a nearby restaurant, The Kast Net, and wants to expand his growing catering business by building an event center next to his home.

"For what we're proposing, I think it fits in ideally," he said.

Mohrfeld's plan calls for a capacity of 200, a full commercial kitchen, and grass parking. Guests would be funneled in and out of one entrance, located off Woodville Highway, not the quieter Old Woodville Road.

In addition, Mohrfeld said he'd follow existing law to keep neighbors happy.

"The county ordinance requires us to provide an 8-foot privacy fence wherever our property touches residential property," he said.

Mohrfeld added large groups would have to hire a deputy to direct traffic and no hard liquor would be served on site.

However, those stipulations are not enough to ease concerns for Nick John. He lives with his wife, Nancy, at their home a few doors down from Mohrfeld. A popular playground is next door.

"It's not in my interest," John said. "The children's playground is full on weekends, when weddings and things an event venue serves will be most active."

On Tuesday, the County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on a zoning change from rural to commercial. John fears once that switch is approved, there's no turning back.

He fears that years from now, a different, less attractive business could fill that space for whatever reason.

But Mohrfeld is confident his final plan will excite neighbors.

"We just hope to serve the people of Wakulla County with something that presently doesn't really exist here," he said.

"Everything will be addressed and everybody will take a deep breath"

John pointed out that the project goes against a recently passed ordinance that calls for commercial development only within a quarter-mile of a major intersection. This property is about a mile from the closest one.

But the ordinance allows for exceptions if a project fits in with the surrounding environment and doesn't have a negative impact. County commissioners will weigh in on that at Tuesday's meeting.