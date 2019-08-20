Dick’s Sporting Goods may stop selling guns

Dick's Sporting Goods is considering an end to gun sales.

Earlier this year, the sporting goods retailer pulled out of the hunting business at 125 stores, leaving sales in about 600 stores.

Dick’s said it would study the impact on overall sales and complete a review by August.

The company has reduced its guns for sale before.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles that are frequently used in mass shootings, as well as high-capacity magazines.

An announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday, when the company is set to report quarterly results.

