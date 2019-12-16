Dillingham: Coaching under Norvell 'Challenges me' to prepare best offense

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Come next season, Florida State's offense will look a little different.

That is, of course, because they'll have a new guy steering the ship.

New head coach Mike Norvell will implement his new offense and will bring in a young, bright minded offensive coordinator in Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham, who is just 29-years-old, said the Noles will go with a pro-style offense that "plays fast." He also said that he and Norvell have known each other so long, that they almost finish eachother's sentences.

And, when it comes to putting together an offense, he said no one does it better than Norvell.

"To be around a guy like Coach Norvell, one of the best offensive minds in college football, it challenges me. It challenges our staff to put together the best plan because when you present it to coach, when you do those things, the standard is excellence and you're going to have to have the answers, every answer," Dillingham said. "That's the standard he sets and not just on offense, just in all phases of the program."