Direct Auto Exchange hosting community food drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Direct Auto Exchange is hosting a community food drive on Tuesday in Gadsden County.

Th event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harvey's Supermarket at 102 1st Ave E in Havana.

Event organizers say they will be giving away 300 bags of groceries to the first 300 attendees. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win one of ten $50 Harvey's gift cards.

The giveaway is on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

