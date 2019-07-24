Disaster 'prep rally' aims to teach kids about preparedness

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hurricane Michael was an example of how severely a natural disaster can impact North Florida. The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University partnered to prepare some of the youngest members of the community on Wednesday.

The city hosted a disaster 'prep rally' in conjunction with the Save the Children Emergency Preparedness Program.

Children at the Jack McClean Community Center participated in activities and games that teach them about natural disasters. Kids learned about when to evacuate or seek shelter at home, and how to find a safe place to shelter.

The elementary-school aged children also learned about where to get reliable emergency information, how to make an emergency contact list, and how to prepare a "go bag" if a disaster threatens.

"If they can play their role and they can be better prepared, we believe that it will take away some of the fear that comes with dealing with the unknown and that they can also support their families when we all go through these shocks," said Abena Ojetayo, chief resilience officer for the City of Tallahassee.

After the prep rally, children took home drawstring backpacks containing other safety information, small flashlights, and other useful items that they can pack in their disaster kit. Organizers say they hope that the children take home what they learned about safety and preparedness to go over it with their families.