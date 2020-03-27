Disney World, Disneyland closed until further notice; employees to be paid through April 18

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Walt Disney Company has announced that Disney World and Disneyland will both remain closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said, "While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."

Disney World originally closed on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

