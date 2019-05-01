Disney ban on smoking, large strollers takes effect

Starting Wednesday, you can’t light up anywhere inside any Disney theme park.

The full-park smoking ban the company announced last month covers domestic theme parks, water parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

While smoking areas inside the parks will be taken down, Disney said there will be designated smoking areas outside park entrances and elsewhere on resort property at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and other theme parks.

Vaping is also covered in the smoking ban and is only permitted in designated smoking area, Disney clarified in its FAQs.

Also Wednesday, Disney will no longer allow large strollers. The size limit will be 31 inches wide by 52 inches long.

The idea is to reduce congestion and improve crowd flow.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc. contributed to this report.