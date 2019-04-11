Florida authorities hope Disney band helps catch burglar

By: Associated Press

April 11, 2019

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities in Florida are hoping Buzz Lightyear can help catch a burglar.

The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted a video showing a man who they say stole a Walt Disney World MagicBand during a residential burglary. MagicBands are all-in-one wristbands that allow users to enter theme parks, open their hotel room doors and charge food and merchandise at the theme park resort.

They also track where a person has been at Disney World. Images in a police video show the suspect firing a toy weapon at the Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin ride at Disney World.

On the agency's Twitter account, Winter Park detectives ask the public to call them if they recognize the man whose face was captured by cameras at the ride.