Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them

Disney cartoon characters Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy pose for the camera. (Source: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Updated: Fri 1:39 PM, Dec 27, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.

The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec. 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her.

Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

