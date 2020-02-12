Disney parks set to raise ticket prices once again

By: CNN

February 12, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla (CNN) - A trip to a Disney theme park is going to cost you more in 2020.

Annual passes have increased as much as eight percent, depending on which plan is purchased.

This hike follows a more than 10% ticket price hike in 2019, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

For Disneyland, the most expensive one-day park hopper ticket will cost over $200 for the first time ever.

The higher ticket prices come as Disney California Adventure prepares to open its Marvel Avengers Campus.

The old three tier ticket system for The Magic Kingdom has changed to a slightly more complicated five tier system.

The only good news is for Florida residents. There are no price hikes for Sunshine State visitors' annual passes.

Story provided by CNN and CNN Newsource