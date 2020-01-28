Disney to give ‘Bambi’ live-action remake

The folks at Disney sure like their remakes.

Variety reports the studio is developing a live-action redo of its 1942 classic “Bambi.” (Source: Walt Disney Pictures, CNN)

Variety reports the studio is developing a live-action redo of its 1942 classic “Bambi.”

The film will use the same photo-realistic computer animation the world saw in “The Lion King” and “The Jungle Book.”

Disney has plenty of other live-action remakes in the works with “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Pinocchio” and “The Little Mermaid” all in the pipeline, according to Variety.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.