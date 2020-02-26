Disney workers stay home after traveling to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

By: Andrew Krietz | WTSP 10 News
February 26, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTSP) — Several Walt Disney World workers are staying home as a precaution over concerns of coronavirus following a recent trip to Italy.

A Disney spokesperson told 10News the company is monitoring an unspecified number of employees after they traveled to Italy, where the largest outbreak of coronavirus has occurred outside of Asia in recent days.

Brazillian health officials on Wednesday confirmed a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month tested positive for the new virus.

And in an "an overabundance of caution" amid concerns of coronavirus, a 20-year-old Red Sox prospect from Taiwan is staying put in his Florida hotel room after he arrived for spring training.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at Walt Disney World or anywhere else in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials stress one of the easiest ways of protecting yourself and others from illnesses, like the coronavirus and the flu, is to wash your hands.

 
