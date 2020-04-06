Distance learning challenging Tallahassee parents

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In-home classrooms are becoming the new normal for students in Florida and Georgia, and it's presenting new challenges for parents trying to help.

All schools across Georgia are closed for the rest of the year, and Florida schools are closed at least through May 1.

Leon County Schools is in its second week of distance learning. While this transition has been a challenge for many families, some parents of special needs students are saying it's been particularly difficult, saying they need extra help to make sure their kids don't fall behind.

LiKendrick Daniels is in the third grade, and a student in the Exceptional Student Education Program.

He sits with his grandmother, Shonnie Daniels, working through a packet sent home last week. The packets are created district wide for elementary students, which is why his family say it's too hard, leaving him feeling overwhelmed.

"He can't do this, I need his IEP. [School administration] says this is all that we have right now, just go over it. I said well, he can't read, what am I supposed to do? She said, just do the best that he can," Daniels said.

LiKendrick struggles reads at a kindergarten to first grade level. His family says they're worried he will not get the help he needs to continue being motivated to finish school.

"[Schools administration] told me not to worry, that he would get promoted to the fourth grade. But I am worried because moving him up is not helping any. I need help, he needs help," Daniels said. "It's very overwhelming for him, he doesn't want to go to school."

The family is asking for things like computer access or video conferencing as distance learning continues.

School district officials say the Individual Education Plans are just that, individualized to every ESE student, so they take some time. Teachers have until April 13 to complete them.

"We do realize that students with exceptional needs do take that extra support, so we can understand why families are feeling that, even more so at home as they're trying to be the teachers," said Cathy Shields, ESE Director II.

Shields added that some ESE students have special technology needs included in their IEP. Teachers and school staff will coordinate with families how to meet those needs. Other students who may need extra technology help, Shields says those decisions will be worked through with individual teachers and school staff.

School district officials say they want parents to understand that this is a learning curve for everyone, including teachers. Last week was dedicated to training teachers on things like video conferencing and working with their families.

LCS officials say teachers have reached out to every student in the district. If families have not been able to make contact are asked to call their schools.