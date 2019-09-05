Distaste of racist language in Betton Hills covenants soon to be made official in legal documentation

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee now plans on giving homeowners in the Betton Hills community, and elsewhere, a way to distance themselves from decades old offensive statements found in homeowner documents across the state.

Homeowners may soon be heading to City Hall to put their distaste for the discriminating language in a legal document.

The change comes after a meeting on Thursday with the Betton Hills Task Force and local leaders. The new addendum will be available for homeowners in any Tallahassee neighborhood that may have adopted racist language from a 1950's federal grant program.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says this addendum can be added to any deed to give homeowners peace of mind.

"We are looking at every and all options," Mayor Dailey said. "At this point, I believe this is far as we can go on the local level and I know that our legislative delegation is very interested in carrying legislation forward, which I'm truly appreciative of so that we can also correct this issue on a state level."

Right now, the belief by some legal minds is state action is the only way to remove the racist language completely.

Another upcoming gesture; a proclamation at next Wednesday's commission meeting, reaffirming Tallahassee is a welcoming city for all.