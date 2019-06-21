Doctors say some diets can do more harm than good

By: Ivanhoe Broadcasting Network

The number of Americans who are gluten-free has tripled in the last decade. But, if you're not allergic to gluten, toxicologist Maitava Dasgupta says avoiding it could be harmful.

"If you don't have a gluten allergy, there's no need to go for gluten-free food," Dasgupta said.

Low gluten diets are linked to type-2 diabetes and heart disease, as well as deficiencies in iron, folate and fiber.

Juicing can be dangerous, too; juices are packed with calories and sugar, with none of the fiber in whole fruit.

Research shows juicing ups the risk of high blood pressure and type-2 diabetes.

"There's no scientific evidence that juice can cleanse the body from toxins," Dasgupta continued.

Doctors also worry about the rise of coconut oil, a saturated fat.

"First of all," Dasgupta explained, "It's a source of fat and calories that most people don't need. It just makes you fat."

It also causes a toxic reaction in the liver.

Doctor Jim Shoemaker says your body is actually programmed to defend against it.

"I think taking extra coconut oil is not a good idea," he said.

Dr. Shoemaker doesn't think vitamins and supplements are a good idea, either; excess vitamins make proteins less soluble in cellular fluid, leading to protein aggregation.

"When the proteins aggregate or stick to each other or 'misfold,' that causes diseases like Alzheimer's and, interestingly, also diseases like type-2 diabetes."