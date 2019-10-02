Documentary details slow recovery after Hurricane Michael

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Florida filmmaker is bringing the plight of people in Panama City and Mexico Beach to Tallahassee. An exclusive screening of the film 'Blue Tarps: Over Six Months After Hurricane Michael' took place at All Saints Cinema Wednesday night, roughly one week ahead of the one-year anniversary since the storm hit.

The film was funded by co-directors Austin Hermann and Carrie Hunter and documents the reality of what life is like for many people in the recovery zone. One woman described missing the sight of trees. Another person spoke about how she was not able to find the labor to repair her home. Another person spoke about the struggle to find affordable housing, stating that rent for livable homes had risen exponentially.

Hermann said he spent weeks visiting the area and was overwhelmed with people who wanted to tell their stories. He described the tagline of the movie as "a forgotten storm and forgotten people" and said he wants it to be a call-to-action.

"I hope people see the movie," he told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "Tell your Congressman. Share it on Facebook. That's the whole thing, people are like, 'Why haven't government people seen it. Why hasn't Congress seen it,' and its like, because you have to share it. They're not going to listen to us either. You have to get out there. Make people see it. Get mad about it. That's kind of what the whole point of the movie is."

Hermann said proceeds go to a charity based out of Marianna. More screenings planned along with a streaming option within a few weeks. To connect with the filmmakers and stay up to date on future screenings, follow them on the Blue Tarps: This is Over Six Months After Hurricane Michael Documentary Facebook page .