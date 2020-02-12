Dog shot at Carrabelle beach, no charges filed

By: Tracey Belizaire | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Carrabelle Police Department says a dog was shot on the old Carrabelle beach on February 6.

According to the department, the shooter was walking on the beach as he saw a leashless dog running towards him. The shooter told police he feared for his safety, so he fired one shot at the dog, leaving it wounded.

The dog was taken to Tallahassee for veterinary attention and is now recovering at home.

CPD says no charges were filed because the shooter has a Florida Concealed Weapon License.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.