Dogs found in abandoned South Georgia home

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Nearly two dozen dogs are now in need of adoption in South Georgia after they were found in an abandoned home.

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society rescued the dogs last week. Staff says that, now that it's kitty and puppy season, dogs are being left at the shelter every day with no where to go.

On Thursday, rescue staff were called out to a Colquitt County home that had been foreclosed, where officials say more than 20 dogs were still living.

Rescuers say the dogs were being fed and appeared to have been taken care of, but were described as 'feral.'

"You couldn't get close to them to do any sort of assessment on them, you couldn't put them on a leash to do an assessment on them, we still can't," said Dawn Blanton, a rescue coordinator. "We're still having to wait to let them decompress a little bit, to allow us to work with them to see what their temperament truly is."

Shelter staff are working with the dogs, hoping once they get more comfortable around people, they can be adopted out.

Human Society staff say they're always in need of volunteers and donations. You can help by sponsoring animals to get them the care they need.