Dogs rescued from Gadsden Co. fighting ring now ready for new home

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In June, eight people were arrested in Gadsden County as part of a massive dog fighting investigation in which 100 dogs were seized.

Some of those dogs are now ready for a new home.

Considering what the dogs have gone through, they're doing great. Authorities say the dogs were actively fighting when they arrived on scene following the bust and were taken to a facility in North Carolina to be evaluated.

Now, several are ready for homes.

Pug made it clear she wanted to go outside. Once out in the open, she didn't run, jump or hide; she just wanted to cuddle.

With Two Bit, it was the same story.

Pug and Two Bit were just two of 15 taken to the Leon County Humane Society after weeks of recuperation.

"A lot of times, the losing dogs are just killed on site," Sandi Poreda with the Leon County Humane Society said of dogs who lose fights. "Can you imagine being forced to fight, being torn apart, going up to your master for comfort and they're just going to kill you instead? Nobody, no dog, no animal, nobody deserves to be in that situation."

You can still see the scars on Gabby's face and body.

The humane society says all of the dogs had scars on their faces, ears, hind quarters and feet.

"They'll have those scars for the rest of their lives," Poreda said.

As their wounds continue to heal, their hearts are already mended.

"These dogs, they want to be lovers," Poreda continued. "They want to be cuddled and they want to sleep in bed and just snuggle up with you."

"I think that every dog needs a loving home because they love their owners so much," said Erin Gear, a Tallahassee resident. "They don't deserve to be fighting with each other and getting hurt."

The dogs are now awaiting their new homes, patiently and quietly.

Well, except for Pug.