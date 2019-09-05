Donations piling up at Tallahassee elementary school

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Donations are piling up at Tallahassee's Conley Elementary School.

Diapers, cleaning supplies and canned food items are all bound for storm victims in the Bahamas.

Students and teachers have brought the supplies in, along with people who live near by.

"It just breaks our heart and this is just something little that we know we can do from here to help out the people in the islands," said Anna Ortega with the Good Samaritan United Methodist Church.

"To have our students, our parents and even some of our local organizations just come over and drop off supplies for people who really need it right now, it feels really good to be a part of it," said Conley Elementary Principal Jason Koerner.

Donations were scheduled to be picked up Thursday, but the drive organizers told the school the truck was already full and they have to come back.

Roberts Elementary School is also accepting donations.

For information on how you can donate to Hurricane Dorian victims, click here.