Donor gives Lively Technical College a plane

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Lively Technical College's aviation program got a generous donation on Friday.

A 1990 Mooney Aircraft, which is valued at about $85,000, was donated to the school. One flight instructor said the plane's advanced technology will help train the next generation of mechanics.

"By getting an aircraft like this, so advanced and to have it donated to us, now we can keep our costs where they are and not advance the costs in order to receive more students and to give the community a better chance of getting this education," Chair of Aviation Joe Garcia said.

Private pilot and Tallahassee native Jesse Judelle donated the plane to the technical college.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

