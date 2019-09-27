Hackers take Doordash customer information

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WCTV/CNN) – Customers of the trendy food delivery service, Doordash could have had their information stolen in a data breach. The company says it only impacts customers who joined before April of 2018.

Information taken from the company’s servers includes names... passwords... delivery addresses and phone numbers. Doordash admits in some cases the hackers were able to see the last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers. The company says full payment card and bank account information weren't compromised.

Customers will be notified in the coming days if their data was compromised.