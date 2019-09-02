Dorian is top of mind for Valdosta emergency management

By: Bobby Poitevint | WALB News

Sept. 2, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — Valdosta residents were hitting the stores all day Sunday ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s impact.

Some say prepping for Hurricane Dorian wasn’t on their shopping list, but neither was shopping for Labor Day.

Hurricane Dorian heads towards Florida as a Category 5, but Georgians are feeling safe.

One shopper said she is not taking Hurricane Dorian “Too serious. I’ve been here three years, every year it’s a storm and it just kinda blows past. It’s always a frenzy, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Some shoppers say they were out “just grocery shopping, not really preparing. I don’t think its gonna hit us that hard.”

Others agree and say they are doing “Just some regular grocery shopping for the house, nothing special.”

Hurricane Michael swept through Georgia almost one year ago, and left many recovering, to this day.

Some say they have supplies just in case Dorian is a repeat, but believe they are not in the path of destruction.

A Valdosta couple said they have some supplies on hand and have started some prepping. “Just a little just got a little water a little grocery but other then that we think we’re fine.”

They add “Actually came out for the holiday. We feel that we are far enough in-land, don’t have to worry about the storm.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management director says they are still keeping their plans in place.

Ashley Tye says preparations started last week and they are continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

He adds "So we’re just going to keep preparations in place and not stand anything down and just kinda continue monitoring and hope that it does stay out off the coast and not really impact us that much.”

Some Florida natives didn’t take Hurricane Dorian too lightly.

Last week WALB reported hotels started filling up with evacuees.

Tye says hotels are still showing little vacancies, but some Floridians have started canceling their reservations.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.