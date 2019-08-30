Dorian now upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane

By Associated Press

August 30, 2019

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Forecasters say Dorian has become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian gained new strength in recent hours and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph).

It says in an updated statement at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday that hurricane hunter aircraft detected the change in strength recently.

The storm is centered about 400 miles (645 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas.

8 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian has gotten a little stronger in recent hours and more strengthening is expected.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian now has top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) as it edges closer to the northwestern Bahamas.

At 8 p.m. EDT Friday, the center of Dorian was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas. That's about 575 miles (925 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The hurricane is headed west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

7:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the state's east coast.

DeSantis pointed out during a Friday evening briefing that no one had accurately predicted the final path of Hurricane Irma three days before it made its U.S. landfall in 2017. Dorian is expected hit Florida late Monday or early Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting landfall near the center of the state, but no evacuations have been ordered yet. DeSantis says residents need to comply when mandatory evacuations take effect.

DeSantis said: "There is a danger to your life if you remain in these evacuation zones."

6:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's spoken with officials in Florida and Georgia ahead of the expected landfall of a potentially devastating Hurricane Dorian this weekend.

Trump said Friday he spoke with U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida, as well as with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, about preparations for the storm. Trump is traveling to Camp David in Maryland, where he will monitor the storm after he canceled his planned trip this weekend to Poland.

Trump says he will visit Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on Sunday for a briefing before the storm is expected to make landfall.

(This item has been corrected to show that Rick Scott is currently a U.S. senator representing Florida.)

5:10 p.m.

Forecasters say "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Dorian is edging closer to the northwestern Bahamas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian remains a powerful Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). At 5 p.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 420 miles (675 kph) east of the northwestern Bahamas. That's also about 595 miles (960 kilometers) east of West Palm, Beach, Florida.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for several islands in the northwest region of that island chain. Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday.

