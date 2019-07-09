Double-double for Koumadje, Bacon DNP in NBA Summer League action

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

July 9, 2019

The MGM Resorts Las Vegas NBA Summer League surpassed the midway point of pool play on Monday.

It was a light day for former Florida State standouts.

Here is a look at how former Seminoles performed:

Oklahoma City Thunder 84, Philadelphia 76ers 81 - F/OT

For the 76ers, center Christ Koumadje played 20 minutes recording a double-double. He had 10 points on 4-of-6 (66.6%) shooting from the floor and 2-for-2 (100%) at the line. He also grabbed 11 boards. Koumadje added four blocks and committed just two fouls. He finished with a +/- of 4.

The 76ers are now 1-2 on the summer.

China 84, Charlotte Hornets 80

In the loss for the Hornets, wing Dwayne Bacon did not play. The Hornets focused on using their depth more in the game and sat multiple regulars, including Bacon.

The Hornets are now 1-2 on the summer.

Tuesday sees a trio of former Seminoles set for action. Braian Angola-Rodas and the Orlando Magic take on the Miami Heat early in the afternoon, while the rookie duo of Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers will square off with the Washington Wizards in the final game of the day.