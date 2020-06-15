Double homicide suspect had criminal past

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested in connection to this weekend's double murder in Tallahassee. (Photo: Tallahassee Police Department)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County court documents show 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., who Tallahassee Police have arrested in connection to the deaths of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau and Victoria Sims, had a criminal past.

Documents show Glee has been charged with battery after allegedly getting into a fight over "racial differences," on May 28.

The next day, according to court documents, he was arrested on aggravated battery charges for a separate incident.

In one probable cause document, a May 29 incident is detailed off Blair Stone and Kay Avenue in Tallahassee; Glee was with a woman, who said she knew Glee through a mutual friend. The document says the woman allegedly rejected a sexual advance and was thrown to the ground and kicked.

Authorities say Glee told officers that he knew the woman because he "helps the homeless," and "has bought her food and drinks," in the past.

Police records say he bonded out June 1.

When WCTV checked state prison records, Glee collected at least nine convictions since 1992, all out of Palm Beach County; his last stint in prison ended in 2017, before he moved into Care Tallahassee, a Christian home for men.