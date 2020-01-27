Double murder trial delayed on eve of trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) — Thyland Jones was set to stand trial this week for a double murder from 2017.

The trial was delayed Monday morning, just as attorneys were about to pick a jury.

Prosecutor Jon Fuchs says health issues and a death in the family of a key witness prompted the last minute change.

Jones is accused of robbing and killing two people in a car on Tyson Green Way back in the summer of 2017. Court papers say 26-year-old Shomari Fuller and 17-year-old Nakenya Richardson were shot multiple times and found dead sitting in the front seat. Richardson's seat belt was still fastened, court papers say.

The delay comes just days after the state announced it was no longer seeking the death penalty against Jones.

The trial has been rescheduled for March 30, 2020.

