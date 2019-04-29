Downtown construction starts for $1.7 million project in Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- After two years of planning and public input, the $1.7 million streetscape project is now underway.

It's a complete makeover to downtown's West Jackson Street, between Madison Street and Remington Avenue.

The district is known for it's history and nickname, the Bottom.

"I grew up on this block. I've watched a lot of changes. I've seen a lot of mom and pop businesses come and go," said Eddie Waldrep, owner of Waldrep's Service Cleaners.

Waldrep's parents opened the shop on West Jackson more than 30 years ago.

He's grateful for loyal customers, keeping the business and the neighborhood from hard times.

"We've always been the red-headed stepchild as far as attention. It was always on Broad Street, but now we're getting a lot of attention down our block," said Waldrep.

In the last five years, the Bottom has seen a new amphitheater, new shops, and now a $1.7 million streetscape project.

"In the Bottom, we've seen over $7.3 million invested into this area, whether it's through public or private investment," said April Norton, with the City of Thomasville.

The West Jackson project is funded by 2012 S.P.L.O.S.T.

Construction on phase one started Monday morning, and began rerouting traffic.

The city says it's going to improve parking, add pedestrian crossings, and increase safety, while revamping it's overall beauty and history.

The project is set to finish in November of this year.

To learn more details on the project or traffic detours, click here.