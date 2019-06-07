Downtown mural unveiled in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The trees aren't the only thing in bloom in Valdosta.

On Friday, the city unveiled the new downtown mural. Azaleas now cover the wall on Central Avenue, across the street from the historic courthouse, representing the "Azalea City."

A Valdosta State University graduate, artist Janice Rago moved to Valdosta while in high school. Now living in Atlanta, she said she's proud to leave her mark on the city she still considers home.

Rago said she hopes the piece can just inspire in passersby a "feel-good feeling."

"For me as an artist, I love color, I love the process, I love things that are eye catching and things that make you stop and be like, oh wow, it just makes you think about it for a moment," Rago said. "I also love work that is interpretive, too, like you can kind of see it and make your own opinions about it."

The project was started and commissioned by the Public Art Advisory Committee. Officials hope it brings more people downtown and keeps the area thriving.