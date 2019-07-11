Local women exposed to opportunities in non-traditional jobs

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A collaborative effort between Tallahassee Community College and the Big bend Minority Chamber of Commerce aims to expose women to non-traditional jobs normally aimed at men. The hope is to provide financial stability to head-of-the-household females.

The inaugural "Ladies Night" event on Thursday saw dozens of women show up to learn more about technical programs offered at TCC.

"There are not a lot of ladies doing this,"said Nakeisha Spears. "I hope to see other ladies who are in non-traditional fields and hope to let our younger generations know that you can do whatever you want to."

Spears is a single mother who started her own trucking company after taking an 8-week-program at TCC. She was a guest speaker on a panel about commercial trucking.

"All of these careers that we are featuring have less than 25 percent of women in their labor force across the country," said Tiffany Barnes, who is with TCC.

Some of the careers discussed included opportunities in manufacturing, commercial driving, construction and technology. Many of them start with a salary between $16-$25 dollars an hour and some take as little as 8 weeks of training.