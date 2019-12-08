Dozens rally against climate change in Valdosta

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Crowds in Valdosta demanded action Friday as they rallied against climate change at Drexel Park.

Friday's rally comes just three months after the Global Climate Strike inspired activists around the world to take to the streets.

"Climate change is not a lie, do not let our planet die," chants rang out near Drexel Park, which for many, meant more than just words.

Jim Hathaway was one of the dozens of people taking his beliefs to the blacktop. Having worked outside in South Georgia for decades, he said he has seen the environment change over the years. Now, he said, there's no time to waste to make a change.

"The reason I'm here is not for myself, but for my grandchildren, because I know, and I believe that I can understand what the future is going to be for them. It's not going to be as good as it was for me," Hathaway said. "What scares me is the totality of everything that this is going to affect. It's going to affect food production, it's going to affect storms, it's going to affect the agriculture here in Georgia, which it's already doing."

The rally was organized by student groups from Valdosta State University and Wiregrass Technical College. It's just one piece of a global effort to rally against the climate crisis.

"If we don't do nothing and we don't take a stand, then it's kind of like, you don't really care. You have to care because this is where you live, this is where your future is," said Valdosta State student Tricia Robateau. "It should be preserved, it should be respected, because if we don't care about what we're living in, we're not going to be able to live for long."

Much like the Global Climate Strike in September, this one coincides with the UN Climate Summit going on now in Spain.