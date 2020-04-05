Dr. Fauci’s face will soon be on a bobblehead

By: The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at the White House, in Washington. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is creating a bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, wearing a suit, as he discusses the coronavirus pandemic. Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says they will donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that's sold to the American Hospital Association. The funds will go toward getting masks and other protective equipment for health care workers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The United States’ top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead.

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum in Milwaukee picked Fauci because many people see the plain-speaking expert on the coronavirus as a hero right now, said co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

“He isn’t trying to spin things,” he said. “He isn’t trying to make people happy and tell him what they want to hear. He’s actually telling them, you know, how he sees it as an expert. And I think that’s really what we need him this time.”

Fauci said on “Fox & Friends” Friday: “That’s nice if people want to do it, but I have other things to worry about.”

Fauci’s face also appears on socks. And a Rochester, New York, shop is selling doughnuts with his face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Sklar said the bobblehead museum plans to donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that’s sold to the American Hospital Association, in support of that group’s effort to get masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers.

“Hopefully it does help a lot of people through the donation and also brings a smile to people’s faces as we all could also use something to smile about right now,” he said.

Told Friday that the bobblehead would help support the American Hospital Association’s effort, Fauci said that was “great.”

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. President Donald Trump has called him a star on his administration’s coronavirus task force.