Dramatic video: Box truck overturns, narrowly missing woman and 2 Illinois Troopers

Illinois State Police are calling it “Miracle on the Ice.”

The truck slid, flew right over the top of a woman and barely missed the two troopers. (Source: Illinois State Police/WFIE/Gray News)

It happened Nov. 12 when roads were still icy from the storm.

Two troopers were changing the tire of a car pulled over on Interstate 64 near Wayne City when they came inches from losing their lives.

They saw a box truck approaching and were able to pull the driver of the car down into the ditch. The truck slid, flew right over the top of her, and barely missed the two troopers.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital. The troopers were not hurt.

They say the driver of the box truck was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Illinois State Police are using this shocking video to warn drivers of the importance of slowing down, not only in icy conditions, but when you see vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

Warning: The video may be disturbing.

