Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Quincy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Health is launching a free coronavirus testing site on Saturday, May 9 at the Capital Regional Medical Center - Gadsden Memorial Campus in Quincy.

FDOH says the drive-thru testing site will be open to the public and does not require a physician referral to be tested.

Officials say both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents will be served.

Saturday, the site will be operational from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. by calling 850-329-0685.

“After several weeks of collaborating, researching possible sites and identifying the needed supplies, I am very pleased to see this project coming to fruition. We have made a concerted effort to educate and protect our residents, now we’re able to do even more by offering community testing,” said Dr. Adrian Cooksey, FDOH-Gadsden Health Officer.

The site will located at 23186 Blue Star Highway in Quincy.