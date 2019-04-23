Driver charged in January wreck that killed teen

By: Jordan Barela | WALB

April 23, 2019

CAIRO, GA (WALB) -- The driver involved in a January wreck that killed a Grady County teen has been charged, the Georgia State Patrol confirms.

18-year-old Anna Marie McBride was charged on April 16 with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and following too closely for the Jan. 29th crash.

She turned herself in to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office on April 17, GSP officials said.

Levi Knop, 18, was killed in the wreck on Highway 319. Troopers say McBride's vehicle collided with Knop's truck, causing it to travel off of the road and strike a tree.

McBride was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Knop was a student at Thomasville High School and played for the baseball team.

GSP officials said the investigation into the crash lasted almost three months.

