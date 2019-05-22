Driver in critical condition following single-car Columbia County crash

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 20-year-old is in critical condition following a single-car accident on SW Tustenuggee Ave. in Columbia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Mazda was traveling northbound on SW Tustenuggee Ave., approaching County Road 240.

Troopers say, for unknown reasons the driver began to veer left and caused him to travel onto the west shoulder, where it collided with a tree.

Officials say after striking the tree, the car overturned and ejected the unrestrained driver.

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition at Shands.