Driver in serious condition after car overturns in Franklin County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 21, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one man is in serious condition following a single-car crash on US 98 in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the vehicle, a 2007 Honda, was traveling in the eastbound lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver applied the breaks and the bike began to slide, overturning on the right side.

Officials say the motorcycle continued to travel in an easterly direction, exiting the paved portion of the roadway onto the south shoulder and collided with a mailbox with the front of the bike.

Troopers say FHP was assisted on scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Carrabelle Police Department, Weems EMS and Lanark First Responders.