Driver suffers minor injuries in collision with train

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man received only minor injuries when his vehicle's attached utility trailer was struck by a train in Leon County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Capitola Road and Buck Lake Road.

60-year-old Bret Corley, of Monticello, told troopers he was traveling north on Capitola Road when his GPS device told him to make a right turn. Corley allegedly followed the directions and began driving on railroad tracks.

A CSX Transportation train was traveling on the railroad tracks at the same time. The train conductor told authorities he was unable to slow down and rear-ended a trailer that was attached to Corley's vehicle.

Corley was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash. He was cited for failure to drive on a designated roadway.

The train conductor was not injured.