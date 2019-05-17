Driver suffers minor injuries in wrong-way crash in Gadsden County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – An Arizona woman had to be treated for only minor injuries after she drove the wrong way on Interstate 10 and collided with another vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 170 in Gadsden County.

The crash report states that 79-year-old Sharon Edmund, of Sun City, Arizona, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-10 when she veered to the left to avoid a collision with a semi-truck. The front of her car hit the side of another vehicle that was traveling behind the semi-truck.

Edmund was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. She has been charged with driving the wrong way.

Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the car was not hurt.