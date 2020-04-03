Drought conditions remain in parts of the Big Bend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite the rainfall many in the Big Bend and South Georgia received Tuesday, it wasn't enough to rid of a few locations in drought conditions.

Moderate to severe drought conditions remained in the central Big Bend, according to the Drought Monitor intensities released Thursday. The moderate drought conditions were in place for portions of Franklin, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson and Taylor counties.

Severe drought conditions were in place for the southeastern corner of Jefferson and most of Wakulla counties.

The rest of the Big Bend and most of South Georgia are listed under abnormally dry conditions, according to the Drought Monitor.

Valdosta had the most rainfall from Tuesday's storm system recording 1.54 inches at the airport while Tallahassee only received 0.78 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Year to date, Tallahassee sits at 6.75-inch deficit as of Thursday.

The viewing area gets its winter rainfall from storms systems moving in the Deep South along with jet streams to help push storms along. But near-persistent ridging of high pressure aloft has kept some of these storm systems from moving far enough south to give beneficial rainfall.

The issue is that spring is usually a dry period before the summer sea-breeze driven rainfall season begins in the Big Bend and South Georgia. But there may be some good news in sight: The Climate Prediction Center, along with some long-range ensemble guidance, is hinting at a chance of above-average rainfall between the next one to two weeks.



