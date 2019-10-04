Drought worsens across Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia

By: Rob Nucatola | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - How dry has it been around here?

The Tallahassee Airport, where we keep the official records, went 34 days between measurable rains. And those two rain events weren't exactly soakers. On Aug 27, the airport received up 1.14 inches of rain. Ok, that's something. But for the next 34 days, not a single drop of rain fell at the airport. And when Tallahassee finally did get some on Oct 1, it was 0.01 inches. That's it.

At Tallahassee International, last month was the driest September ever. Only a trace in the rain bucket. A "normal" September finds 4.69 inches of rain for the month. So the deficit that had been growing all year, climbed. Through nine months in 2019, Tallahassee recorded seven months with below normal rainfall. Tallahassee had a "wet" July, getting 8.29 inches (1.12 inches more than normal) and in our normally driest month of April (we normally only expect 3.07 inches of rain in April) we got 3.25 inches. Every other month has been below normal, with the crazy, dry September being the worst.

For 2019, Tallahassee is 18.59 inches behind schedule as of Oct. 3. And October, November, & December is traditionally our driest stretch of weather for the year. So that means it won't take much to make up some ground in that rain column, but we usually can't expect too much rain these few months.

And Sept wasn't just dry in Tallahassee. Locations in Georgia are every bit as dry. Macon only recorded 0.02 inches of rain in September while Atlanta received 0.76 inches. The dry is all over, hopefully, we'll find some relief - and soon.

