Man arrested after drugs thrown out window land in front of deputy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served at a Thomas County residence.

Deputies arrested Jerry Patterson on Tuesday morning.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says the SWAT team and drug squad executed the search warrant at Patterson's Villa North apartment after receiving several drug complaints.

Deputies say when Patterson heard them entering his home, he quickly threw a bag out of the window. The bag, containing the drug 'spice,' ended up landing in front of a deputy who was securing the outside perimeter.

A search of the home also uncovered two hidden bags of cocaine.

Drug squad Commander Louis Schofill says, "We're trying to help the people have a nice, calm life and be able to just live their life without people coming and going to buy drugs from their next-door neighbor's house or across the street or down the street."

The drug squad has been staying busy lately, with bags of spice being seized on Sunday, after a vehicle was searched off of Highway 319. Authorities say it was a total of 38 grams, meeting the amount for drug trafficking. The three suspects inside the vehicle were arrested.

