Drug arrests made after traffic stop in Gadsden County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2019

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- Three people have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Gadsden County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Altima was pulled over for speeding down I-10. When the trooper approached the car to speak with the driver, they said they could smell marijuana. This prompted a search warrant of the vehicle. In their search, the trooper found 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, oxycodone, and one of the passengers was in possession of a loaded firearm.

FHP arrested three of the occupants, and released a fourth on a notice to appear in court. Among those arrested was rap artist Javorius Scott, also known as "JayDaYoungan."

