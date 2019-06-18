Drugged ‘attack squirrel’ seized in north Alabama drug raid

Limestone County narcotics investigators arrested one man and are looking for another after they executed a search warrant Monday that yielded meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor and a squirrel.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators for possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Ronnie Reynolds, 37, of Ardmore is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $4000 bond.

Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Mickey Paulk kept an “attack squirrel” inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

The investigation provided probable cause to obtain a search warrant, and around 8:30 Monday morning investigators and deputies executed the search warrant at Paulk’s apartment in the 21000 block of Piney Chapel Road. Reynolds was inside the apartment, but Paulk wasn’t home at the time. Investigators found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in the residence.

The squirrel was inside a cage. An Animal Control deputy arrived and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Game and Fish confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel, and they recommended releasing the squirrel, which deputies did successfully.

There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

