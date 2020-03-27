Drugs, guns, money found in Worth County drug bust

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

March 27, 2020

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -- Four people are in custody after a six-month-long investigation by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision into a narcotic distribution operation.

On Thursday, deputies issued a search warrant at the 100 block of Sing Road.

During the search, deputies said they found approximately 13.74 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, a money counter, $12,967 in cash, 71 Hydrocodone 10 milligrams pills, 113 Hydrocodone 7.5 milligrams pills, six Methadone pills, 15 Adderall pills, 79 Amphetamine pills, nine Carisoprodol pills, five Diazepam pills, 28 exotic THC cartridges, 29 Rove THC cartridges, methamphetamine, marijuana wax, grinders, scales, baggies, a meth pipe, approximately 30 vape mods and a vacuum bag machine.

William Jake Waltman, 33, Cameron Paulk, 19, Alton Howard, 31, and Eddie Wayne Guy, 52, are all in custody with pending drug-related charges.

Waltman has the following charges pending:

Trafficking in Marijuana



Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime



Willful Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer



Possession of Drug Related Objects



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Diazepam, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Carisoprodol, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Amphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Adderall, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Methadone, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 7.5, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 10mg, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Marijuana Wax, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Methamphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, THC vape Cartridges, with Intent to Distribute



Transactions in drug-related objects Paulk has the following charges pending:

Trafficking in Marijuana



Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime



Possession of Drug Related Objects



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Diazepam, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Carisoprodol, with Intent to

Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Amphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Adderall, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Methadone, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 7.5, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 10mg, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Marijuana Wax, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Methamphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, THC vape Cartridges, with Intent to Distribute



Transactions in Drug-Related Objects Guy has the following charges pending:

Trafficking in Marijuana



Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime



Possession of Drug Related Objects



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Diazepam, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Carisoprodol, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Amphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Adderall, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Methadone, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 7.5, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 10mg, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Marijuana Wax, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Methamphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, THC vape Cartridges, with Intent to Distribute



Transactions in Drug-Related Objects Howard has the following charges pending:

Trafficking in Marijuana



Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime



Possession of Drug Related Objects



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Diazepam, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Carisoprodol, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Amphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Adderall, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Methadone, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 7.5, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Hydrocodone 10mg, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Marijuana Wax, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, Methamphetamine, with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, THC vape Cartridges, with Intent to Distribute



Transactions in Drug-Related Objects