Drunk Valdosta man tried to snatch baby away from mother, VPD says

December 9, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a drunk man on Thursday after he tried to grab a baby away from a mother's arms.

Around noon Thursday, patrol officers and detectives with VPD were called to the 300 block of Norman Drive about an attempted kidnapping. The victim told them Harry Dotson, 45, walked up to her and grabbed her infant son by the arm while she was holding him.

Dotson tried to pull the child away from the mother but failed, according to VPD. The victim told police Dotson then grabbed her arm and pulled it. Police found and detained Dotson nearby. Police say he was drunk and uncooperative.

Dotson was arrested on felony kidnapping and misdemeanor public drunkenness, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple battery charges, according to the department.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

